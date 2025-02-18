CFB insider puts Cam Ward in the same league as $81,00,000-worth Patrick Mahomes ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

NFL analyst Emory Hunt sees shades of Patrick Mahomes in Cam Ward.

On the Ross Tucker Podcast, Hunt compared the Miami Hurricanes quarterback with the two-time MVP, citing Ward’s fearless arm talent.

“What strikes me as a similar comp to Cam Ward... maybe he's a little bit shorter than this guy… and that's Patrick Mahomes,” Hunt said in a clip shared Sunday on X.

Mahomes raked in $81 million during the 2024 season, according to Marca. While Ward is valued at $2 million in NIL per On3.

Ward, like Mahomes, thrives on confidence—what Hunt calls "arm arrogance"—the belief that he can make any throw, no matter the coverage.

“What I love about Ward and have always loved about his game is the arm arrogance that he has,” Hunt said. “This guy feels like he can make any throw on the football field in any situation, and 9.5 times out of 10, he's able to do it.”

Ward flashed that ability at Washington State and carried it into Miami, delivering tight-window throws with ease. Hunt emphasized that the same doubts and debates surrounding Mahomes in college now echo around Ward.

Following a quarterback-heavy 2024 draft, the focus has shifted to Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as top passers for 2025. With comparisons with Mahomes gaining traction, Ward’s stock is only rising.

Cam Ward isn’t losing sleep over teams that pass on him in the NFL Draft

Cam Ward watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Can Ward’s decision to sit out the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl fueled criticism, especially after he set the NCAA Division I record for career touchdown passes.

According to The Associated Press, he said on Monday:

“O.K., you're either going to draft me or you're not,” Ward said. “If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that.”

Some see it as abandoning his team after securing a personal milestone. But Ward insists that the move was planned with Miami’s coaching staff before kickoff.

"I just think we all got what we needed out of it,” Ward said. “They seen things that they think they need to work on ... for this season coming up. And they also knew what I had on the line."

Miami lost 42–41 after leading 31–28 at halftime, a result Ward believes shaped the backlash.

"If I could do it again, I'd do it the same way," he said. "I wish we could have ended up winning the game. If we had won the game, they wouldn't have said nothing.”

Cam Ward wrapped up his college career with 158 touchdowns and 18,189 passing yards. On Monday night, he was honored at the Davey O’Brien Award ceremony, recognizing the nation’s best collegiate quarterback.

