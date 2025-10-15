CFB insider reports Billy Napier's firing imminent as Florida AD's latest move finds way to settle $21 million buyout

The Billy Napier firing speculation has hit a crescendo after the Florida Gators were dominated 34-17 by the Texas A&amp;M Aggies in Week 7 of college football action. The loss dampened any positivity after the Gators had beaten the Texas Longhorns at the Swamp in Week 6, dropping Florida to 2-4 for the season.On Wednesday, USA TODAY reporter Matt Hayes released a report detailing a meeting between Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin and major boosters where Napier's firing was the main topic. According to the report, the embattled Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend, before the Gators clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. &quot;Sources: Florida AD Scott Stricklin met with influential boosters Tuesday. The result: Gators coach Billy Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend,&quot; Hayes tweeted.According to USA TODAY, Billy Napier's firing would be accompanied by the Gators paying his $21 million buyout. The first installment would be 50% of the amount owed within 30 days of separation, followed by equal payments of 12.5% annually over the next four years. Billy Napier addresses firing speculationBilly Napier is no stranger to the hot seat. For a large portion of last season, he was on the hot seat before he turned around the Florida Gators' fortunes and finished the season strongly with a Gasparilla Bowl win.After a shaky start to this season, the Napier firing rumors have cropped up once again and the Gators coach addressed them head-on during his weekly news conference. &quot;I don't think anything's changed,&quot; Napier said. &quot;I mean, I think it happens every year. It's what we sign up for, right? They pay us, they compensate us well. So, these are challenging jobs. In today's climate in particular. So, look, we're all men, we're all competitors. &quot;We understand we live in a production world. And you got to produce, right? So, there's no running from that. I mean, so it was that way when we signed up for it in the very beginning. They used to not pay us as well as they do now.&quot;After the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Gators will face three ranked sides to conclude their season, which has been characterized by one of the toughest schedules in college football. The Billy Napier firing rumors have continued to snowball as the season has progressed and results have not improved for the beleaguered coach.