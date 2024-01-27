Jim Harbaugh's tenure as Michigan coach has come to an end after nine seasons. After recently leading the Wolverine to the national championship, he's set to make his return to the NFL following an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

While the program is yet to name a successor to the coach, college football insider Pete Thamel reckons not promoting offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore could have a significant impact on the team’s roster. Moore is widely considered the favorite to land the job.

“We’re at the part in the academic calendar … where they’re back to school, and classes, I believe, started there this week. So it’s a little bit trickier,” Thamel said.

“But there would certainly be some risks on Michigan’s part if they did not pick Sherrone Moore to lose some significant contributors to the NCAA transfer portal.”

The top talents in Michigan in 2024

Despite losing top names like JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Junior Colson, Zak Zinter and Mike Sainristil to the NFL Draft, the Wolverines will be entering the 2024 college football season with a host of top talents that were a core member of the national championship-winning team.

Without a doubt, many of these players will be highly coveted on the transfer. However, their exit could only happen if Sherrone Moore, who commands significant respect among the players, isn't given the job.

Thamel named four players who could play a key role next season.

“It’s an interesting dichotomy talent-wise right now at Michigan. … But I think probably what’s most interesting is that they have four guys who, right off Jump Street, will be projected as first-round or top 50 guys in the (2025) NFL draft.”

“Two defensive tackles – (Kenneth) Grant and (Mason) Graham. Will Johnson is likely the best corner in the country returning next season. And Colston Loveland projects as the top tight end in the country next year.”

All indications point to Sherrone Moore as next Michigan coach

Sherrone is widely considered the favorite to become the next coach of Michigan following the departure of Jim Harbaugh. Going by the words of athletic director Warde Manuel, Thamel reckons Moore could get the job.

“Warde Manuel said it in his statement, he expects to act quickly and try to keep the staff together and team together,” Thamel said. “So all signs point that way, and it’ll be interesting with Michigan pushing forward.”

Moore coached the team in four games last season during Harbaugh's suspension. He led the Wolverines to convincing victories, which makes him a top candidate for the job.