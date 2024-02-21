CFB insider reveals new college football playoff format had propositions that gave SEC-Big Ten expansion an edge to host own playoff in 2026

College football insider Brett McMurphy gave some insight into the discussions that will give the SEC and Big Ten a chance to host their own playoff in 2026.

The college football playoff board of managers unanimously approved a model that will guarantee the five highest-ranked conference champions' inclusion in the expanded 12-team field this fall, along with the next seven highest-ranked teams.

Originally, the plan included automatic bids for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

Many fans were excited about the change, and according to Washington State president Kirk Schulz, it's good for the entire sport:

Schulz told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday:

“My commissioner tells me that there was an idea floated of a single league getting four [automatic qualifiers] into the playoff. You go, ‘Boy that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be well embraced by football fans around the country.’ The commissioners are fantastic, but they are paid to look out for the betterment of their conference.

“It might be contentious moving forward. ... Want to make sure that the presidents are talking about these things before commissioners say, ‘Here’s what’s in front of you [for approval]. Hope you like it...' There’s a lot in flux right now. It’s really, can we stay in the conversation?”

Judging from Schulz's comments, it seems like the change to the playoff format is one that many like and are excited about.

Pac-12's future in college football

One big question about the college football playoff is the future of the Pac-12.

Following conference realignment, only Oregon State and Washington State remain with the Pac-12. The schools have been given a two-year grace period by the NCAA to figure out their situation.

The football programs will play at least six MWC games in 2024, while other sports will spend two years in the West Coast Conference.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said to The Athletic:

“Times like this, we pull together and we fight together and it’s sort of galvanized us. That’s what it’s done. I’m sort of built in a different way. This stuff energizes me.

"As much as folks say it’s an impossible task, it’s not. … We intend to be a Power 5 program in the future. Whether that’s build back or join an existing conference, that’s our goal. Our sight is laser-focused on that.”

But, with the Pac-12 still not having a conference, how that will impact the college football playoff is to be seen.