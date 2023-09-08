CFB insider reveals a new target for AAC expansion to nullify the void created by SMU, which left for ACC this conference realignment season

The AAC could be looking to expand and replace SMU, who left for the ACC.

The SMU Mustangs have been trying to get into a premier conference for quite some time, and finally, they were voted into the Atlantic Coast Conference along with Stanford and Cal.

With SMU leaving, it now leaves a hole with the American Athletic Conference, which could look to replace the Mustangs.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the AAC looks at Army as a replacement.

"Sources: Army and the American Athletic Conference remain engaged in positive discussions about Army joining the league as a football-only member. The sides are sorting through the details, and a decision is expected in the upcoming weeks.

"Army is AAC top expansion target to replace SMU, which left last week for the ACC. That put the AAC at 13 football playing members starting in 2024."

Currently, all signs point to Army agreeing to join the AAC, which would bring them to 13 football members, which is important for the conference.

Army's head coach uncertain about joining AAC

Army is currently independent, and head coach Jeff Monken prefers to stay like that. They have been FBS independent for their entire program history outside of seven seasons from 1998 until 2004, when they were part of Conference USA.

With the program being successful in its current status, Monken hopes the school doesn't decide to join the AAC as reports indicate.

"We have very much embraced and valued our independence. I think it's great for this university, for this program, to have national exposure like we have... I value our independency. I think it's fantastic to be able to play people all over the country."

However, the head coach knows that the decision is not up to him and is well aware that the school may decide to join the AAC.

Last year, the Black Knights went 6-6 and beat Navy in the final game of their season. The program also ended its season on a three-game win streak, beating UConn and UMass.

Army started this season with a loss to Louisiana-Monroe on the road and will play Delaware State at home on Saturday.

