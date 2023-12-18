CFB insider reveals WWE owner TKO's interest in Big 12-ACC merger amid FSU, Clemson to Big Ten rumors gripping conference realignment

WWE owner TKO, one of the bigger sports entities, have shown their willingness to be involved in college football ownership. TKO is a part of Endeavor, which owns both the World Wrestling Entertainment and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

College football insider "MHver3" tweeted that WWE owner TKO is interested in a merger between the Big 12, Atlantic Coast and Pac-12 Conferences.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

WWE owner TKO has been part of the college football scene this year, as they were involved with the Big 12 Championship Game.

The WWE produced a custom championship belt to be awarded to the Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player. Moreover, there were giant co-branded WWE and Big 12 logos on the field during the game.

WWE president and former agent Nick Khan discussed the partnership between WWE and the Big 12 Conference.

"Brett (Yormark) and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commerical partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference's reach and influence. We're excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship." H/t Big 12

While the partnership between WWE-owned TKO and the Big 12 may have been the catalyst for the potential merger, it makes sense for them to be interested in the three college football conferences.

What would be the benefit of WWE-owned TKO and the conferences pairing up?

This potential deal would be massive for both sides and would change the landscape of the college football world.

In terms of the college football conferences, they are competing with the Southeastern and Big Ten Conferences being viewed as "Big Two" conferences. Having the three other Power Five conferences pair up, that will help strengthen them to a similar level as the other two conferences.

The exposure itself will be worth it for the conferences as the Name, Image and Likeness aspects will be interesting. For WWE-owned TKO, that will get their brand in front of more people and help create more brand exposure. Their NIL pipeline also improved, as many professional wrestlers played college football and made the transition to the ring.

As long as all three conferences are good with a partnership, there really seems to be not too much potential downside for either side as they continue to get better. WWE gets upwards of five million viewers each week, and that will get eyeballs on the college football players and conferences as well.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season