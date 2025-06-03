CFB insider sets new goal for Julian Sayin as Will Howard's successor and it's not winning the national championship

Julian Sayin is the front-runner to become Will Howard's successor at the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had initially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, after Nick Saban's retirement, Sayin joined the Buckeyes via the transfer portal in January 2024.

Julian Sayin spent his debut campaign as the backup to Will Howard. On Monday, CFB insider RJ Young discussed what the quarterback will need to do for a successful season.

The main goal in assessing Sayin's success will not be another national championship. According to Young, the quarterback's success will be determined by his performance on the field. Apart from this, his main goal should be ending the Buckeyes' losing streak against their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. (TS-4:40 onwards)

"What does Julian Sayin have to do in all this? Other than run the offense?" Young questioned.

"I think if he pass for 4,000 yards it's good. Pass 40 TDs. It's good. Throws fewer than 10 interceptions. It's good. All these things will probably put you in a Heisman trophy conversation. If not, in the conversation as the best freshman or should I say redshirt freshman."

"I believe, he doesn't need to win the national championship in 2025 to have a successful season. I don't even think he needs to win the Big Ten championship in 2025....I do believe he has to beat Michigan to have a succesful season. He would be able to say that he had been able to do something that neither Will Howard....or CJ Stroud managed to do in each of the last four years."

Last season, the Buckeyes lost their fourth-straight game to the Wolverines despite winning the national championship. Julian Sayin saw time in four games and tallied a total of 84 passing yards and one touchdown.

Josh Pate predicts Julian Sayin to win the starting quarterback battle at Ohio State

In April, CFB analyst Josh Pate shared his thoughts on the ongoing quarterback battle in Columbus. On his eponymous show, Pate predicted Sayin to take over as the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes.

He also talked about the team's season opener against the Texas Longhorns. Pate expressed his excitement for a showdown between Sayin and Arch Manning. (TS-0:30 onwards)

"You got Arch Manning versus Julian Sayin. We're calling that now," Pate said. "It's like Election Night...I'm calling the Ohio State quarterback race for Sayin. I'm doing it here. No one else. Not Ryan Day. We did not consult with him for this but I think that's what the quarterback matchup will be."

Ryan Day has yet to finalize the team's QB1 for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if he puts his trust in Sayin like Pate predicts.

