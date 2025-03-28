CFB insider shares how Arch Manning taking over for Quinn Ewers will help Ryan Wingo & Co. in 2025 season

Arch Manning is set to take over as Texas' quarterback this upcoming fall. The young Longhorns passer has the weight of expectations on his shoulders. Steve Sarkisian's team's spring practices began earlier this week, and Manning has been the focus of attention.

College football analyst J.D. PicKell, who has talked about Arch Manning at length this off-season, believes Texas will be in good hands with Manning behind center.

"In regards to what it's gonna look like offensively, with him at quarterback, they think they can do a bit more within the playbook, is what I've been told," PicKell said (2:26) Thursday on On3's The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell. "He's got the mobility part of him, you can do some more designed quarterback runs. What he is downfield as a passer, I'm really curious to see.

"Because you've got Ryan Wingo, who's got some LASIK now, so look out. That guy's got over 16 yards a catch in the SEC, just going the braille kind of approach for my guy, so good to see he's gonna have some vision here."

After seeing Arch Manning in action during the Longhorns' first day of spring practice on Tuesday, On Texas Football's CJ Vogel had a similar sentiment as what PicKell said.

"It was a significant difference from previous springs, right?" Vogel said. "We know that's not the M.O. of Quinn Ewers and his right arm, (which was) the accuracy, the finesse, the feather. This was a little different.

"We saw some comebacks. We saw some out routes, obviously some deep balls, but all of them with high velocity. That's something that I think will unlock a new level in the Sarkisian offense, and I'm excited to see it with Arch behind center this spring."

As PicKell mentioned, Manning can get it done with his legs as well. Sarkisian plugged him in for designed quarterback keepers throughout last season, aiming to provide a different style than Ewers did.

How could Arch Manning perform early on?

It might be somewhat unfair to expect the world out of Arch Manning right away. He only has had two career starts — wins against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State — and hasn't had the largest sample size otherwise. Sarkisian has attempted to temper expectations by pointing out that Manning won't be throwing a touchdown on every pass.

Still, the world will get to see what Manning is made of quickly next season. The Longhorns take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on the road to open their schedule.

Both teams are loaded with top-flight talent, but all eyes will be on Arch Manning, much like they have been this off-season.

