"Will unlock a new level in Sarkisian offense": Texas insider makes eye-catching prediction after witnessing Arch Manning in the flesh

Arch Manning and Texas hit the field for spring practice on Tuesday, marking the first step in their journey toward the College Football Playoff. The regular season is months away, but Longhorns insiders believe Manning will live up to the hype in Austin under coach Steve Sarkisian.

On Texas Football, CJ Vogel talked about what he saw out of Arch Manning during the session, which he felt was very impressive.

"It was a significant difference from previous springs, right?" Vogel said (16:15). "We know that's not the M.O. of Quinn Ewers and his right arm, (which was) the accuracy, the finesse, the feather. This was a little different.

"We saw some comebacks. We saw some out routes, obviously some deep balls, but all of them with high velocity. That's something that I think will unlock a new level in the Sarkisian offense, and I'm excited to see it with Arch behind center this spring."

Manning has sat for the past two seasons, waiting his turn to take over for Texas. He could have transferred but said in an interview earlier this offseason that leaving the Longhorns wasn't something he ever considered. He will enter this campaign as one of the most noticeable names in the sport.

Manning will get an early chance to show his worth when Texas takes on defending national champion Ohio State on the road to open its season. It will undoubtedly be one of the premier games of the season.

The Buckeys will also be breaking in a new quarterback but haven't yet decided who they will go with.

How else could Arch Manning boost Texas's attack?

Arch Manning doesn't only have a lively arm but can wheel as well. Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy wondered on his podcast how Sarkisian could deploy Arch Manning, whose game features an element of mobility his predecessor, Quinn Ewers, didn't quite have.

"I do think the offense has a chance to be a little bit different," McElroy said last month.

"Part of what makes it a little bit different is that the quarterback mobility element will adjust ever so slightly. Sark, most of his career, has utilized a dropback passing attack. I don't know if he's ever really utilized as a core principle of his offense the quarterback run, designed quarterback run."

Sarkisian might not be willing to put his star player in harm's way, though, no matter how beneficial it might be to the Longhorns' offense.

"He has it. He can do it, just not something that he's always leaned super heavily into. How much is he willing to expose Arch Manning to quarterback designed runs? ... Do you really want to take the ball and expose your quarterback to possible injury risk?," McElroy asked.

No matter how he's used, all eyes will be on Manning next season.

