"How much is he willing to expose Arch Manning": Former Alabama QB poses tricky question to Steve Sarkisian ahead of 2025 season

Arch Manning provides a facet in his game that Quinn Ewers didn't at Texas. As he steps in behind center next fall for the Longhorns, Manning brings a running talent that coach Steve Sarkisian could make good use of.

Former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy talked about that dynamic during his podcast, "Always College Football," in a clip posted Thursday to X/Twitter.

"I do think think the offense has a chance to be a little bit different," McElroy said. "Part of what makes it a little bit different is that the quarterback mobility element will adjust ever so slightly.

"Sark, most of his career, has utilized a dropback passing attack. I don't know if he's ever really utilized as a core principle of his offense the quarterback run, designed quarterback run."

With that in mind, McElroy had some tough questions for the Longhorns head coach.

"He has it. He can do it, just not something that he's always leaned super heavily into. How much is he willing to expose Arch Manning to quarterback designed runs? ... Do you really want to take the ball and expose your quarterback to possible injury risk?" McElroy asked.

McElroy believes that, no matter how he's used, Manning will be an impactful passer.

"Arch Manning is gonna be amazing," McElroy said. "I think he's gonna be great. I do think the offense will change with him at the helm, but it's not gonna deviate too far from what we've seen from Sark in years past."

What can fans expect from Arch Manning?

Arch Manning isn't content with his celebrity status as he takes the reins in Austin. In speaking to ESPN's Marty Smith during a sit-down interview, he said that he doesn't believe his play so far at Texas warrants his college football celebrity status.

"Well, I haven't really played much, so I guess it really hasn't even started," Manning said. "It's been fun, I've enjoyed it. I've learned a lot. I love my coaches, love my teammates, so I'm ready to get it rolling for sure. ... I mean, I haven't done anything."

Despite rumors that he would transfer after Quinn Ewers was announced as the starter for the 2024 season, Manning stuck around because he believes the Longhorns provide him the best path to success.

"I think mostly because I liked being hiere," Manning said. "Austin's great. I have a bunch of friends. I like my teammates, I like my friends outside of football, so there wasn't really any reason to leave because I wanted to be here. It wasn't always easy being the back, but I think it's paid off, and I wont take it for granted now that I get to play a little bit more."

Manning's arrival as a starter might be the most popular college football topic this offseason. He begins his journey as Texas' guy against Ohio State to begin the season, a game that promises to draw a lot of attention.

