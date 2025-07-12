CFB insider spills beans on major revision reports to current 12-team College Football Playoff model in 2026

College football leaders are debating how the expanded playoff will work starting in 2026. Two main ideas are being discussed. One plan, pushed by the Big Ten, would give 13 of the 16 playoff spots automatically to certain conferences, based on how successful they’ve been in the past. This would limit the selection committee’s role.

The other idea, called the “5+11” model, is backed by the Big 12 and ACC. It would give automatic playoff spots to five conference champions. The other 11 spots would be picked by the selection committee.

On Thursday’s “The Dan Patrick Show,” the host talked about the revision to the current 12-team College Football Playoff model.

“5+11 … what I’m told is that will be the format in 2026,” Patrick said (Timestamp: 01:25). “Big 12 and ACC, they love it. The Big 10 and SEC do not. They would like to propose a model that would include four automatic qualifiers for the Big 10 and four for the SEC. So they would get half of the bids in a 16 team playoff.”

While Patrick said the SEC does not love the idea, it gained some support at the conference’s spring meetings.

Big 12 commissioner keen on 5+11 plan for College Football Playoff

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark strongly proposed a “5+11” model for the College Football Playoff, saying it’s the best long-term option for his conference. At Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, Yormark said:

"Five-11 is fair. We want to earn it on the field. It might not be the best solution today for the Big 12 ... but long-term, knowing the progress we're making, the investments we're making, it's the right format for us. And I'm doubling down today on 5+11."

Last season, only one Big 12 team, Arizona State, made the 12-team playoff. It lost a close game to Texas in double overtime in the quarterfinals. However, Yormark still believes the Big 12 will have more playoff teams in the future.

He also said he expects ACC commissioner Jim Phillips to support the same plan. The ACC had two playoff teams last year, Clemson and SMU.

Conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, must agree on the final playoff format by Dec. 1.

