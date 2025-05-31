Amid SEC’s interest in 5+11 CFP format, insider provides massive update on potential change

After initially pushing for four automatic qualifiers, the Southeastern Conference is now favoring the proposed 5+11 College Football Playoff format. It was reported by Yahoo Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger.
The analyst explained why teams from the conference suddenly started backing a "more balanced" playoff model, even if it has fewer spots guaranteed. Dellenger wrote an article about it on Thursday and published several posts on X.
"More info is being socialized with other conferences about the discussions Thursday from SEC ADs & presidents. The league is indicating that it is *not* supporting a multi-AQ format (4-4-2-2-1), preferring instead more at-large bids + a selection committee criteria change." Dellenger tweeted on Saturday.
Dellenger also mentioned that the conference believes it could get more teams into the playoff with a 5+11 format. Taking last season as an example, the SEC would have had six teams making the CFP: Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina,Georgia, Texas and Tennessee.
According to Dellenger, leaders from the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs pushed to support a format change, which most coaches in the conference already backed.
The initial CFP format proposal backed by the SEC and Big Ten included four automatic qualifiers from each of those conferences. It would also include two for the ACC and Big 12, one for the top conference champions from the group of five and three at-large bids. One of them would be reserved for Notre Dame if it is eligible.
Under that format, the SEC would have play-in games between conference teams instead of the conference championship game.
There is one hurdle to clear for 5+11 CFP format
Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger mentioned that there is still one major roadblock for the 5+11 College Football Playoff format to go through. It's the Big Ten, at least not until there are some changes in conference scheduling.
While the Southeastern Conference would likely be favored to land four or more teams each season, the Big Ten would have a smaller shot. The fourth Big Ten team in the CFP ranking last season was Illinois, at No. 20. However, if the SEC adds a ninth conference game, there could be room for negotiation.
"The 5+11 format - 5 champs + 11 at-large bids - is in no way a guarantee for approval as the Big Ten may not support such a model if the SEC remains at 8 conference games. The two parallel discussions - CFP format + SEC 8 or 9 games - are expected to continue the next few weeks," Dellenger tweeted on Saturday.
The CFP format for the 2026 season and beyond has been a controversial topic. While 2025 will still be played largely under last year's rules, with a straight seeding system, 2026 is expected to have a 16-team field and a different qualifying format.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change