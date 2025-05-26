"We’re going to war" - Amid CFP format controversy, Big 12 AD sends blunt message to SEC and Big 10 administrators 

The CFP format of college football's postseason has turned out to be a controversial matter, and there appears to be a clear divide in the Power 4 conferences. According to a report by Yahoo's Ross Dellinger, the SEC and Big Ten, the two most valuable leagues in CFB, favor a 16-team system that allows them to have four automatic qualifiers in the playoff.

The ACC and Big 12 would only have two bids secured, which has annoyed schools from these conferences. The executives of both the conferences have made it clear that they are not willing to concede their position under any circumstances.

“I guess we’re going to war,” a Big 12 athletic director told Dellinger.

Other smaller conferences and Notre Dame's program are also opposed to the CFP format. They all believe that it gives too much of an advantage to the two top conferences.

The Big 12 and ACC favor a CFP format with 16 teams, where there is a single qualifier for each power conference, the best Group of Six champion and 11 at-large bids, one of them reserved for Notre Dame if they meet the criteria.

The issue with this format is that there would be no play-in games, (more on that later) and it could eventually cause the SEC and Big Ten to break away and look to form their own system and playoff.

Another issue to be resolved is that the 11-member CFP governing board handed decision-making powers to the SEC and Big Ten as long as they have “meaningful consultation" from other conference representatives and ESPN.

SEC in the middle of the CFP format drama

A couple of the bigger issues for the CFP format are linked to the SEC and their regular season and championship weekend plans.

Having four automatic qualifiers would likely prompt the SEC to move to a nine-game conference schedule. It would also allow them to stage a CFP qualifying playoff, instead of the conference championship game at the end of the season. That would pit the teams ranked from No. 3 to No. 6 in a couple of win-and-in games.

The play-in games would be a profitable option for the top conferences (the Big Ten is likely to explore the idea as well), having two matchups on the weekend instead of only one championship game.

They would also not be as detrimental to the conference champions (as in Georgia losing starting quarterback Carson Beck for the CFP in the SEC title game).

“It doesn’t allow us to do the play-in games,” one SEC school administrator told Dellinger, “and I’m not sure we’d have the votes for a ninth conference game either.”

The CFP format is set for next season, so there will likely be an extended discussion about the future of the playoff. Perhaps all sides can find some common ground that is favorable to all and doesn't alienate fans.

