"So dumb dude": CFB fans trash SEC commish Greg Sankey's massive $500,000 penalty for major field violation 

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has introduced a new penalty for fieldstorming by fans after a huge upset victory. The new rules will be implemented starting from the 2025 season.

Ad

During the SEC spring meetings, Sankey said the SEC is replacing its old scheme of increasing fines. Now, teams will be penalized $500,000 if their fans storm the field after a big win.

Previously, the fine would be levied depending on the frequency of the offense. It started at $100,000 for the first offense to $500k for the third offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions on this penalty change by Greg Sankey. They were unhappy with the changes and criticized the SEC Commissioner for penalizing celebrations:

"So dumb dude, God forbid a team celebrate a big win," one fan commented.

"I don't think it's a stretch to label Greg Sankey as Hitler's successor. In many ways he might be worse if we're being honest," another fan said.

Ad

"The SEC is just ruining any kind of fun in the sport," a fan wrote.

"Like monopoly now, making that money, all that matters to them I guess," another fan said.

"The fact that we are fining this is beyond stupid," one fan added.

"Seems like an excuse to extort the schools. $500k is really excessive," another fan commented.

Ad

Greg Sankey announced the change by highlighting the issue of safety. He said celebrations will be allowed after the away teams and their officials depart from the field. He added that the fine would be overlooked if there is 'no interaction' between the home fans and the away team.

Greg Sankey questions CFP committee about scheduling at SEC spring meetings

On the last day of the spring meetings, Sankey had a question he wanted clarification on from the College Football Playoff Committee. He wanted to understand how the committee decides the strength of schedules and the criteria they follow to make these schedules for teams.

Ad

He also highlighted how the SEC's scheduling is different compared to other conferences:

"This thing is not like any other. So that makes me wonder how do we analyze the strength of schedule? ...Anybody in the football world – so I'm not a football coach, didn't play football – will identify week after week after week of those high-level games is a really big factor in the team's win and loss records. We're just different in this universe.

Ad

"I think it suggests the need of consideration....How do you explain some of the decisions that have been made?.....How do you make those decisions?...This isn't a criticism of the people. This is a wanting to understand the decisions. And we have to have better clarity on the criteria that informs those decisions," he added.

Greg Sankey gave the example of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2023 season. They had a solid, undefeated run throughout the year and their only loss was in the SEC championship game against Alabama. However, this led to them not qualifying for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!