"It's like being in a courtroom": SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey clears the air on heated outburst during press conferences 

As the commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey is familiar with criticism. One of the topics that has garnered heated discussion in the college football community lately has been modifications to the college football playoff format. Earlier in May, it was announced that the CFP will shift to a straight seeding model. There have also been further discussions about expanding the playoffs to 16 teams.

Another proposal that has been discussed at the SEC meetings is the possibility of the SEC and Big Ten getting four automatic playoff bids. Sankey called out his critics in a press conference on Monday with a bit of an outburst.

"There’s critics all over the place," Sankey said. "So if you actually go back and do the research, that kind of format could cost us positions depending on the number of teams. I don’t see the critics actually digging in to understand that reality."

"I don’t see the critics actually analyzing like I’ve just described, how schedules are evaluated so the critics can run to the microphones and share their opinions."

Following the outburst, Greg Sankey appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Wednesday. He clarified what happened in the press conference (Timestamp 13:20).

"I'll go back to Monday, I went in and the first set of questions were really directed at me about a CFP model that I've said repeatedly, we have an interest but we're not committed," Sankey said. "I think you've seen with our coaches this week where they've had different ideas. Those have to be considered."

"There was a point in that back and forth where you try not to let your frustration level but I needed to be more direct. There were a few editorial opinions expressed and I simply said, well is that an editorial opinion or are you asking me a question? That elevated blood pressure in the room."

Greg Sankey confirms that the CFP has not settled on a format

While the college football playoff will shift to a straight seeding model next season, Greg Sankey spoke on Monday about the CFP not being settled on a format.

"We're not committed to any particular format," Sankey said.

Next season will stick with 12 teams and a straight seeding model. The top four teams, regardless of whether they won their conference, will earn first-round byes. While conference champions no longer get all the byes, the five highest-ranked conference champions will still earn automatic playoff berths. However, things will likely change in the coming seasons.

