"We've given up too much": SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reveals some ADs believe they have compromised beyond need

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says some of the schools' athletic directors believe the conference has given up too much in terms of the college football playoff.

The college football playoff expanded to 12 teams, and many programs in the SEC think the conference should have a certain number of teams guaranteed to be in the playoff.

Sankey says at the SEC's athletic director meetings, he says they felt like the conference has also compromised too much.

"We had our athletics directors meetings in May where they said we've given up too much, perhaps in the college football playoff," Sankey said (22:30). "The allocations currently made for other champions to displace our teams or move into the top-four. We will continue to work those."

The SEC and Big Ten have been trying to get guaranteed spots in the college football playoff. But that hasn't been the case, and instead, it's five conference championships and at-large bids, which the SEC could win, but aren't guaranteed.

If the college football playoffs expand to 16 teams, the SEC will want a guaranteed number of teams. But, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin says it should just be the 16-highest-ranked teams in college football and not Group of Five or conference champions.

Greg Sankey pitches 5+11 model for college football playoffs

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has pitched another model for the college football playoff if it expands to 16 teams.

Sankey believes it should be the five conference champions and then 11 at-large bids, which would be the next 11 highest-ranked teams.

"They talked about — I’ll call it a 5-11 model — and our own ability to earn those berths,” Sankey said, via The Athletic. “The question is, why wouldn’t that be fine? Why wouldn’t we do that? We talked about 16 with them. So, good conversation, not a destination, but the first time I’ve had the ability to go really in-depth with ideas with them.”

It does seem to be a fair model for the playoffs, as many have thought the SEC and Big Ten will get a guaranteed certain amount of teams in the playoffs.

But, for the 2025 season, the same format will be used as last year for the college football playoff.

