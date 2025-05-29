"I have to force myself to watch my interviews": SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey opens up on struggles that come with his title

Greg Sankey admits being the SEC Commissioner comes with his challenges, most noticeable trying to remember what he has said in the past.

Sankey says he does so many interviews, and people ask him so many different questions about not just the SEC, but also college football. So, he says he forgets a lot of things he says, so he says he often watches back his interviews to refresh what he said and make sure he didn't say anything dumb.

"A segment of America knows what I said on Monday, I forgotten it all," Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum show (10:30). "The second part is that I have to force myself to watch my interviews as a self-scouting thing. Having to watch myself to wonder what in the world I'm saying."

It's definitely a challenge for Sankey to remember everything he has said, but overall, he has done a good job as the commissioner of the SEC.

Sankey has made the SEC the premier college football conference and has done what is best for the schools in the conference to try and get as many as possible in the college football playoff.

Sankey has been the SEC Commissioner since 2015.

Greg Sankey shuts down SEC teams playing games internationally

As the NFL has grown the game worldwide and played games overseas, many fans have wondered if the SEC could follow suit.

The SEC could get a ton of money to host games in stadiums in Europe. However, Sankey says it's unlikely it will happen for an in-conference game.

But, Sankey isn't ruling out an SEC team doing it against a non-conference opponent.

“The economics of our stadiums are just very different from our colleague conferences that have been a part of that,” Sankey told reporters at SEC spring meetings in Florida, via AL.com. ”You know, the displacement of a home game in our communities and stadiums, it might be 85 to 100,000-plus, and relocating that, the logistical costs and timing, that’s a challenge.

"But the loss of that home gate, that’s really a challenge. We’ve had some conversations around maybe non-conference games, that might be an away game, but it’s never worked.”

Regardless, the focus for Sankey and the SEC is to continue to make the conference one of the best in college sports and look to reclaim the national championship.

