CFB insider tips Arch Manning to match ex-Gators legend Tim Tebow’s success in 2025

College football is bracing for a frenzy as Arch Manning prepares to take over as Texas' starting quarterback. ESPN’s Marty Smith believes the excitement will mirror the hysteria that once surrounded Tim Tebow in Florida nearly two decades ago.

Speaking with SEC analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith called Manning college football’s next superstar.

“Just know this, brother,” Smith said. “It's gonna be Tim Tebow-level hysteria this fall.”

Smith, who recently interviewed Manning, anticipates a rock-star like reception for the quarterback as he steps into the spotlight.

“When we go to Austin, Texas, and he’s behind center full time for the first time, it’s going to be like it was with Tebow at Florida,” Smith added. “Everywhere they go, they're going to be rock stars.”

After spending two seasons behind Quinn Ewers, Manning will finally have his shot at leading the Longhorns, and the hype is already in full swing.

Arch Manning models his game after Josh Allen

Arch Manning sees himself in the mold of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rather than his grandfather, Archie Manning. In an interview with Complex Magazine, the Texas Longhorns quarterback praised Allen’s playing style, calling him a “dog,” a “winner,” and an “all-around football player.”

Manning admires Allen so much that he would vote for him as the NFL MVP and is rooting for him to win. He also acknowledged Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson as a “stud” who could win the award.

Despite comparisons to his legendary grandfather, Manning identifies more with Allen’s dynamic approach. Allen finished the 2024 season with 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions, adding 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Manning put up 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, 108 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. Set to take over as Texas’ starting QB in 2025; Manning will replace Quinn Ewers as he looks to carve out his own legacy.

