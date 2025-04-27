CFB insider wins $1000 after predicting Shedeur Sanders’ 5th round fiasco

As expected, Shedeur Sanders was the talk of the 2025 NFL draft. This was due to his fall down the order, where the potential top five pick fell to the fifth round, being eventually picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur's fall in draft stock surprised many. However, some did think that this would happen, while others lost money doubting those people.

An example of this comes from one of the hosts of the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast, Will Compton. He made a $1000 bet with college football insider Delanie Walker that Sanders would be picked in the first two rounds. He was wrong, and now he has to pay.

Shedeur Sanders had a very strong season in his final year with the Colorado Buffaloes. He threw for over 4,000 yards and was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in all of college football.

Once the regular season had finished, Sanders was looking like the potential No. 1 pick, with the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward being his only opponent for the spot.

However, while Ward's stock stayed high, Shedeur started the fall in the weeks leading up to the draft. While fans began to accept that Sanders' chances of being a top pick were over, they still thought that he would be a first-round pick.

College football insider Delaine Walker did not think this. In January, he went on the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast and said that he did not think that Shedeur would go in the top two rounds of the draft.

Four months later, he would be right and is now $1000 richer.

Shedeur Sanders on being drafted by the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders has given his first statement since officially being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He said the following:

"I would say I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity, throughout everything. I don’t ever focus on the negative or even think about the negative because the positive happens so fast, and it’s a change of emotions. For me, it was just playing quarterback. That’s what it’s about. You can’t be up too low or anything."

At the moment, Shedeur is not thinking about what has been happening in the last few days and is grateful that he has had the opportunity to play for the Cleveland Browns. He joined a quarterback room that currently has five players in it.

This includes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (who the Browns used their third round pick on) and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

In the coming months, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will have the tough decision of who will be the starting quarterback to make.

