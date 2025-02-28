CFB insiders make stance clear on Jeremiah Smith & Marvin Harrison Jr. while delivering verdict on Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Ohio State had a great season, winning the national championship with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While that was a huge win for the team and its fans, some are not satisfied with the season. Some fans will never be satisfied with an Ohio State season unless they beat Michigan.

The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines in the regular season-finale despite being heavy favorites. Heading into next season, the hosts of 'Cover 3 College Football' previewed the matchup for next season.

Analyst Chip Patterson compared the rosters and pointed out that while Michigan has the edge at tight end, Ohio State has much better wide receivers (starts at 15:05):

"I'll give you Loveland over Ohio State's tight ends. You look at Ohio State's receivers compared to Michigan's, it's not even close. So, it's like, we're one Jeremiah Smith play away from Ohio State winning this game.

"And I think defensively both teams would dominate the game and I think one TD might win it, that's the whole thing."

Chip Patterson then compared WR Jeremiah Smith to former Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.:

"So, Jeremiah Smith is better than Marvin Harrison Jr. I would go Ohio State. I know the argument would be that 2024 Michigan beat them, how could you say that? In this scenario it's a power rating. Ohio State would be favored."

Ohio State's results against Michigan with Ryan Day as head coach

Ohio State and Michigan typically play every season in a rivalry game. Ryan Day has been the head coach for six seasons, but has only coached five games because the rivalry game did not take place in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first game with Ryan Day at the helm, he led his No. 1-ranked Ohio State team to a 56-27 win over the No. 13-ranked Michigan Wolverines. It was the eighth straight win for the Buckeyes over the Wolverines. However, since then, the Buckeyes have not defeated the Wolverines with Ryan Day as head coach, losing four straight games.

From 2021 to 2023, both teams were ranked within the top five, and while Ohio State was the slightly higher ranked team in those games, it was not a massive upset for the Wolverines to beat them. However, 2024 was different.

Ohio State was the No. 2-ranked team in the nation and Michigan was unranked, but the Wolverines won 13-10. The pressure is on for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to beat Michigan next season.

