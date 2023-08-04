College Football is in complete disarray. The conference realignment saga continues with FSU and Clemson planning their imminent move to the SEC. A couple of days ago, Florida State President Richard McCullough delivered a shocking message about the Seminoles "very seriously" considering leaving the ACC.

With major change looming in the shadows, two prominent CFB insiders have suggested that FSU and Clemson to the SEC are not only imminent but need to happen. ESPN's Stephen A Smith and Paul Finebaum appeared on First Take as they expressed their thoughts about the FSU to SEC drama.

Here's what Finebaum had to say about the situation:

"If you look at Clemson and Florida State, there are no two better fits in the world to the ACC to the SEC than those two. I mean, they won national championships in the last ten years. They recruit at the highest level. They have good coaches, they have phenomenal traditions, and they're both in states with SEC schools."

But even more excited than Finebaum about the move was Stephen A Smith, who dished out his love for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney heading to the SEC:

"I'm not sold on Mike Norvell yet, but he just finished with a 10 and 3 season last year. But I will tell you that Dabo Swinney in the SEC - It would be phenomenal, no question about it."

With FSU and Clemson to the SEC becoming an increasing possibility every day, the conference realignment could witness its most significant move if the two schools shift base.

Why are FSU and Clemson leaving the ACC for the SEC?

ACC Championship - Clemson v North Carolina

The Seminoles and the Tigers are two of the most successful teams in CFB. Moving to the SEC would create a seismic shift in the power five conferences and deal a major blow to the ACC. So why are the two teams keen on making their way out of the ACC?

The ACC ranks third behind the Big Ten and the SEC in revenue, and it also has a contract with ESPN that runs through 2036. But given their recent success and the large percent of revenue that FSU and Clemson's massive fanbases bring to the ACC, both teams are looking to scale up their earnings.

ACC members currently earn $39.4 Million under their current deal, while SEC and Big Ten schools earn up to $49.9 Million and $58.8 Million, respectively. These numbers are set to increase even more, with the SEC and Big Ten signing new media deals soon as the ACC continues to lag.

While the Seminoles last won a National Championship in 2013, their marketability remains sky-high, prompting McCullough and the FSU board of trustees to believe they should earn similar revenue to the SEC and Big Ten teams.

While Clemson hasn't been as expressive and public in their demands, it has been widely rumored by CFB insiders that both teams are dissatisfied with the current revenue-sharing system, and barring a radical change by the ACC, both teams would see themselves packing their bags for the SEC.