CFB Podcaster links Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman as MSU Coaching candidate post Mel Tucker's firing - "Michigan State has the money" 

Could Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman be a possible replacement for Mel Tucker at Michigan State? Well, that is what CFB podcaster Rico Beard believes in.

Mel Tucker has been officially fired as the coach of the Spartans after activist Brenda Tracy accused him of sexual harassment.

Tucker was suspended without pay earlier this month, but now the program is moving ahead with permanently removing him from his position.

With Tucker out of the picture, the team is currently being led by Harlon Barnett as the acting head coach, along with former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio as his assistant coach.

Under Barnett, the Spartans have yet to record a win, as they lost their previous two games against Washington and Maryland.

Recemtly, in his podcast called 'Something To Think About', Rico Beard went in depth to build a case about how Marcus Freeman could be the best option for Michigan State as they move ahead from the Mel Tucker era.

Freeman has built a great portfolio so far at Notre Dame. But his last weekend's decision to play with 10-man for the last two plays in their loss against Ohio State had led to a lot of criticism, with many also questioning if he is the right man for the job as the Fighting Irish coach.

Beard used this incident to talk about the chances Marcus Freeman being lured away by Michigan State.

"There are reports that Marcus Freeman is making somewhere around $2.5 to $3 million dollars. If Michigan State walked in there and just simply doubled his salary... if you give him a base of $6 million. I don't think Notre Dame would match that, especially right now. Things are not looking good for him. They are angry. They are upset."

He then went on to talk about how Michigan State has the capability to make such an offer, as they now investing more resources into their college football program.

"Michigan State has the money. Michigan State has the resources. Michigan State is building a $30 million football facility and athletic complext", Beard said.

While this situation is completely hypothetical at the moment, one cannot help but wonder about who could possibly go on to replace Mel Tucker. Or will the Spartans continue to have Harlon Barnett as their head coach?

Mark Dantonio has also come out of retirement to lend a helping hand. So could there also be a possibility of him making a comeback as the Spartans head coach?

Marcus Freeman: Coaching career so far

Marcus Freeman began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, his alma mater in 2010. Then he spent two seasons with Kent State as a linebackers coach, before being acquired by Purdue as co-defensive coordinator for three years.

Ohio State v Notre Dame

Then from 2017 to 2020, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bearcats, turning them into one of the top defenses in the AAC.

Then in 2021, he joined Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly. When Kelly left for LSU, Marcus Freeman was named as his replacement.

He finished his debut season last campaign with a 9-4 record and winning the Gator Bowl. And so far this season, he has been doing pretty well. Freeman has won every game, except their week 4 defeat at the hands of Ohio State.