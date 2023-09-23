Where is Marcus Freeman from? Hometown, age, height and more explored 

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman took on one of college football's hottest seats in 2021 and has gone about rebuilding the Fighting Irish to a side resembling its former glories.

While speaking to ABC57, Gary Doll, Freeman's high school principal at Wayne High School, Ohio captured the pride that his hometown feels at the success attained by their hometown hero.

"I was part of the crew that worked with him to enter early at Ohio State university and he made us proud at Ohio State. He’s made us proud at U-C and honestly, he’s made us proud at Notre Dame.”

Marcus Freeman hails from Huber Heights, outside Dayton, Ohio.

He began his coaching career at Ohio State where he studied as a graduate student in 2010 in Jim Tressel's staff.

He then became a linebackers coach at Kent and Purdue before becoming a defensive coordinator at Cincinnati. He was a also defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly in 2021 before his big break.

In December 2021, Freeman was named the interim Notre Dame coach and was in charge of the Fiesta Bowl game against Oklahoma State before later being named the head coach.

He made a few enemies back home when he criticized the academic record of his alma mater Ohio before he faced the Buckeyes in 2022.

"You don't go to class (at places like that)"

Marcus Freeman and his family

6-foot-1, 37-year-old Marcus Freeman was born to a Korean mother Chong Freeman and an American father Michael Freeman. He is married to Joanna Herncane Freeman and they have six kids.

Michael Freeman always knew that his son would be a successful coach and when Marcus was named the Fighting Irish coach, his father explained his feelings at the appointment to ABC57.

"It was a little earlier than I expected in his life but I’m glad that I had the opportunity to, in my lifetime to see this(Freeman coaching Notre Dame). You know, I was looking at maybe 5 or maybe even 10 years down the road so I was happy, very happy to see this."

During his presentation as Notre Dame coach, Freeman hailed his parent's influence on his character.

"I get my discipline, my work ethic, my honesty from my father. I get my unselfishness and other centered focus from my mother, and that's exactly how I will lead this football program,"

Where Marcus Freeman comes from is ironically an Ohio State stronghold and he even rejected the chance to join Notre Dame. He then joined the Buckeyes where he played linebacker for five years before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2009.