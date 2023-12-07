CFB world is accusing Urban Meyer of stealing over $22,000,000 from Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer, the former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is in a bad spot. The college football world accuses the coach of taking over $22 million from the NFL organization during his coaching career. However, the claims are false because the crime was perpetrated by a former Jaguar employee.

The Athletic has reported the news, and the convict goes by Amish Patel, who has been associated with the organization for the last five years.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is what the Athletic report exactly says:

"A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee is accused of stealing more than $22 million from the franchise from 2019 to 2023 by exploiting the organization’s virtual credit card program, and he used that money to buy, among other items, two vehicles, a condominium and a designer watch worth over $95,000. Some of that money was also allegedly used to purchase cryptocurrency and place bets with online gambling sites."

Despite the clarification, many CFB fans on social media targeted Urban Meyer, not leaving him out of the cheating saga. A fan went on to accuse the coach of stealing around $60 million from the franchise.

Expand Tweet

One fan was convinced it was Meyer:

Expand Tweet

While some reminded everyone that Meyer did the same despite having no proof,

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan came up with a hilarious post showing Urban Meyer as the former employee the report is talking about:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan called out the franchise for being irresponsible and losing out on so much money:

Expand Tweet

One guy has called for a proper investigation to get to the root cause of the problem and find all the cheaters:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why is there so much dislike for Urban Meyer?

Many CFB and Jaguars fans disregard Urban Meyers for his association with the NFL team. He succeeded in college football and led Florida and Ohio State to national championship titles. However, his tenure in Jacksonville was anything but otherwise.

Meyer was hired as coach in January 2021, and the organization expected him to bring wins to the team. Unfortunately for the franchise, he led his club to a 2-11 record instead.

This poor show made his 13-game stint the fourth-shortest tenure in the NFL's history. After his firing, Meyer became one of the most disliked figures in and around the sport.