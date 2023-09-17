"40 minutes to score a TD against South Florida.": CFB fans troll Alabama's dismal outing vs USF football

The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a 17-3 victory earlier today and they are getting destroyed on social media. Why? Because they were facing the South Florida Bulls.

Coming off a loss against the Texas Longhorns last week, the Crimson Tide decided to bench quarterback Jalen Milroe in place of backup Tyler Buchner. However, Buchner was pulled for his poor performance and third-string Ty Simpson finished the game.

Twitter reacted in the way you'd expect it to both during and after the game and below are some of the best reactions.

Alabama seems to have a controversy at the quarterback position as after being the starter for the first two weeks, Jalen Milroe was unable to find the field today. It will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide move forward as they are now 2-1 and will have difficulties going forward offensively with subpar quarterback play.

What is the outlook for the Alabama Crimson Tide with the recent performance?

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin their SEC schedule next week and seem to have more questions than answers at the quarterback position. They can chalk it up to a bad week but they went into halftime with a Group of Five opponent tied 6-6 and that is not Alabama football.

Coach Nick Saban is called an offensive genius and should be able to work with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to create a game plan going forward to put the offense in a position to succeed. People did not approve of the benching of Jalen Milroe for this game and the offense looked flatter than ever.

According to AP rankings, the Crimson Tide entered this week ranked 10th in the nation and should expect to slide in the rankings with this performance. They went into the game as a 34-point road favorite and only managed to score half of that total. The program must be questioning its head if they are unable to win the SEC Championship this season and will most likely miss the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

This team looks terrible offensively and needs to wake up as they face the Ole Miss Rebels next week and need to bounce back in the worst way. Has Nick Saban lost his fastball and are we just going to have to wait for quarterback commit Julian Sayin to save the day in 2024? It might be getting late early for the Crimson Tide.