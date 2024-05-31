The Red River Rivalry pitting the Texas Longhorns against the Oklahoma Sooners has a new home in the Southeastern Conference with the programs moving from the Big 12 during the conference realignment and expansion games. The clash is one of college football's most enduring rivalries.

On Thursday, the kickoff time for the pair's first SEC clash on Oct. 12 was revealed by college football insider Brett McMurphy to be 2:30 p.m. CT, away from its usual 11 a.m. CT slot.

College football fans had mixed reactions on X, with some happy and others not too pleased with the departure from tradition.

The first batch of fans complained about the scheduling of the game changing from recent years with concerns over tradition and weather conditions.

Those in support celebrated the return of the early afternoon slot.

"Just like the good ole days! Let's go!" one fan tweeted.

"About time!!" another fan tweeted.

"More time to enjoy some BBQ," one fan tweeted.

Texas and Oklahoma poised to take SEC by storm

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are two of the country's elite football programs, and their move to the SEC from the Big 12 raised questions about the pecking order in the conference.

The rivals have faced off each other since 1900, and some traditions, including playing in the Cotton Bowl, have been in place since 1929, making it not just an enduring rivalry but one of the most heated games in college football.

Chris Del Conte, the Longhorns' athletic director, made a huge assertion about the game on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

“Have you been to the Red River Rivalry yet?” Del Conte said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s the greatest thing ever. They may talk about the Cocktail Party and the Iron Bowl. It’s nothing like this game at the State Fair.”

On X, college football analyst Josh Pate agreed with Del Conte's assessment of the intensity of the Red River Rivalry.

“Seeing folks who’ve never been to the Red River Shootout commenting on it. I’ve been sideline for all the big ones multiple times…it takes a backseat to NO rivalry game in CFB,” Pate tweeted.

A coach wishing to stay anonymous in an interview with Athlon Sports also indicated that the rivalry was so big that they would need the SEC to get used to it rather than the other way around.

“I think there’s a tendency to look at the expansion from the point of view of the new programs having to acclimate to the league, but this might be the other way around. You can’t compare Texas and OU to those A&M and Mizzou programs that came in," the coach said.

The Red River Rivalry coming to the SEC can only make an already strong conference even stronger, which can only boost the ratings of the conference.