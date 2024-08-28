Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the most widely scrutinized student-athletes in college sports due to his relationship with Deion Sanders and his talent on the gridiron. He is widely expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft and garner attention ahead of his team's first season in the Big 12.

On Wednesday, the $4.6 million NIL-valued QB (as per On3) continued his upward trend in the NIL market by signing a lucrative NIL deal with Nike. His father, Coach Prime, also has a contract with the giant.

On Wednesday, Nike announced the deal with a classy graphic mimicking the Colorado QB's iconic watch celebration and captioned it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know what time it is."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans on X had mixed reactions to the announcement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Loss time?" A fan tweeted.

Some fans were happy for the Buffs QB.

"not surprising honestly. Good for him," one fan tweeted.

"Shedeur szn #GoBuffs," another fan tweeted.

"Yessss! Congrats to Shedeur Sanders on signing with Nike! This young QB is taking the college football world by storm, and now he's taking his talents to the global stage with Nike! Can't wait to see him shine on and off the field. The future is bright for this talented athlete!" One fan tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders seeks to keep father's Nike legacy alive

Deion Sanders was among the most talked-about players in the NFL during his 14-year Hall of Fame career. He was one of the foremost Nike athletes getting different signature cleats.

Some of the most famous include the 1996 Nike Diamond Turf TD and the 1993 Nike Air Diamond Turf, which showed his status in sports. His son Shedeur Sanders getting a deal with Nike is a full-circle moment for the Colorado coach.

During an episode of his "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast, the QB said he wants to build on his father's Nike legacy once drafted in the NFL.

"I would want to build on it. I want to build on it. Have like a different version. But I think concept, because I feel like it's more … like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it's more about generational," Sanders said.

"It's more about what could be passed down year after year after year after year rather than everybody starting to think they're whole new wave and whole new because there's no real substance behind it. Everything that's great has to have a story behind it. Every great player has to have a story behind it. So I feel like when it comes to design, anything like that, it always has to have a great story behind it."

Shedeur Sanders tops the On3 NIL 100 charts for the highest valuation for a student-athlete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback