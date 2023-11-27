Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, went for an all-black outfit at the Iron Bowl clash. She uploaded her gameday look like she regularly does for her fans on social media, and it instantly went viral. The CFB world reacted to Kristen's outfit and Alabama's performance against rival Auburn.

Alabama took on Auburn in a week 13 clash to end their regular season. The game went on to be one of the most memorable ones for the Crimson Tide nation, especially because of the performance of QB Jalen Milroe. Kristen captioned her Instagram carousel in a way to celebrate the ‘Milroe Miracle.

Here is Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban in her all-black outfit worth $1000 as the Alabama Crimson Tide faced the Auburn Tigers in their Iron Bowl rivalry.

CFB fans were quick to react to Kristen's gameday look. Here is what the fans had to say about the outfit and the result of the game in general.

A fan said:

“Black is your color. Your past games you have been slaying that look.”

“Dressed for the funeral of Auburn. AMEN.”

“Roll Tide Kristen!!”

“Awwwww!! That hug was so sweet.”

“Much better, like the outfit.”

Along with the look, Kristen also shared some behind-the-scenes visuals after the game, including a warm moment between Miss Terry and Milroe. She had earlier shared a snap of her mother talking to Terrion Arnold, whom Coach Saban had called Miss Terry’s buddy. And it really was a Milroe show on Saturday.

Kristen Saban in awe of the Jalen Milroe Miracle

The Iron clash between Alabama and the Auburn Tigers was a see-saw battle, with the lead changing hands multiple times. But it was Jalen Milroe who came in clutch in the end. He threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond. The clock had just over 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter at that point. And Kristen Saban was in awe of that, calling it ‘Milroe Miracle’.

Milroe threw 259 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran for another 120 yards as the Alabama Crimson Tide pipped Auburn 27-24 to go 11-1 at the end of the regular season. Next up, the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC championship game.