Alabama Crimson Tide once again came from behind this season, winning the Iron Bowl and Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, gave it an apt name. She took to social media to share a wholesome moment between her mother, Terry Saban and the star of the night Jalen Milroe.

Milroe kept his team on the hunt and came clutch in the dying moments to wrap up the regular season with a great win over arch rivals Auburn. This was Alabama's fourth straight win over their state rivals and a testament to the team's resilience before the clash for the SEC throne. And Miss Terry couldn't control her excitement about seeing Milroe after the game.

Here are the visuals of the heartwarming moment between Terry Saban and Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen, among other visuals shared by Kristen.

“Milroe Miracle,” Kristen wrote in the caption of the post.

Kristen had earlier shared a picture of an adorable moment between Miss Terry and another Alabama star, Terrion Arnold, from the program's Thanksgiving dinner.

Bama has been both struggling and dominant this season. While they got back on track in recent weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl clash with the Auburn Tigers, the Week 13 encounter asked a lot out of them.

Kristen Saban witnesses another Alabama Iron Bowl win

The 2023 Iron Bowl ended up being a thrilling, see-saw battle. Both Alabama and Auburn had an upper hand at different points of the game. But it was the Crimson Tide who came in clutch right when it mattered.

Alabama was trailing 20-24 with a little over 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. QB Jalen Milroe threw a 31-yard pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond to take it home. ‘Milroe Miracle’ as Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, said.

Milroe had a very productive game with 259 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran for 107 yards on foot. The Tide won over the Tigers 27-24.

With the Iron Bowl win, Alabama has finished the regular season with an 11-1 record. Next stop: the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.