Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares a wholesome snap of Miss Terry with Alabama star ahead of Iron Bowl showdown

The stage is set for the Iron Bowl, and Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared some heartwarming snaps. She took to social media to share a photo of her mother, Terry Saban, with an Alabama Crimson Tide ‘buddy’ Terrion Arnold.

On Saturday, the Tide will face the rival Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. In terms of victories, both sides have had very contrasting seasons. However, the rivalry game may often produce unexpected results, something Alabama will try to avoid.

Here is the snap that Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared, featuring her mother, Terry Saban, and Alabama Crimson Tide star Terrion Arnold.

Credit: Kristen Saban, IG

The photo was part of an Instagram carousel shared by Alabama from the program’s Thanksgiving dinner. Miss Terry can be seen talking to a cheerful-looking Arnold while enjoying a meal together.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban talked about the friendship shared by his wife and Arnold, calling them ‘buddies’. The seven-time national championship-winning coach said that he and Miss Terry were previously together on the project.

“Well, you know her and Terrion are really kind of buddies. I know she sort of texts with him and all that. And you know I kinda get on ‘em. So it's just like kind of raising your children,” Saban said after Alabama's Week 11 win.

Alabama has a chance to make it to the playoffs. They are currently ranked No. 8 in the nation, and an Iron Bowl win might see them through. Can they carry on with their form?

Alabama vs Auburn: The Iron Bowl clash

The Iron Bowl rivalry dates back to a cold February day in 1893, when Alabama first took on the Auburn Tigers. And it was the Tigers who drew the first blood in the rivalry, winning their first meeting 32-22. Since that day, both teams have met a total of 87 times, with Alabama leading the head-to-head with 49 wins.

But the Tigers have a better record than any SEC team in the Nick Saban era, with eight wins and 13 losses. Although the last time the Tigers won the Iron Bowl was in 2019,

Alabama is 10-1 so far this season and will play the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Can the Tigers spoil their party?