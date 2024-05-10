The Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter received mixed reactions from fans when rumors regarding him being on the cover of Big 12 for EA Sports' College Football 25 went viral.

A few fans were happy that they could see a star player like Hunter grace the cover of the video game.

“As he should be, he’s a dawg,” wrote a fan on X.

“Best player in the big 12, makes sense,” another fan commented.

“Honestly, I don’t mind this. Im not going to buy this edition as a rival, but out of alllll the nonsense that happens at CU with Deion, his sons, and other players, Travis seems to stay out of that bs and just play,” a fan chimed in.

However, some fans could not forget the Colorado Buffaloes' disappointing performance last season.

“4 wins gets you on the cover 🤢,” a fan opposed.

“F*cking hell, buying digital so I don’t have to see that uniform everytime,” another fan wrote.

“I'd rather see Devin Neal or Cobee Bryant, no new Comer to the Big 12 has earned that right yet,” a user commented.

The curiosity behind knowing the cover athlete always shakes the world of college football.

Hunter has proven to be one of the most talented players on the Buffs roster despite the team's 4-8 performance last season. Individually, he is considered a catch and often earns praise from his head coach Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders showered praise on two-way star Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders has coached Hunter since he was a student at Jackson State. When Coach Prime came to Boulder, Colorado, he brought along Hunter as well as his sons Shilo and Shedeur to the team.

Travis Hunter was the highest-ranked prospect to ever commit to a Football Championship Subdivision program and instantly became a fan favorite because of his versatility. He plays cornerback as well as wide receiver for the Buffs.

The Colorado Buffaloes played their spring game on April 27. Travis Hunter played on the inside during the game and his coach was satisfied with his performance. Deion Sanders praised Hunter's versatile playing nature.

"Travis will excel wherever you put him…He just loves the darn game of football,” Sanders said in a post-game conference.

Hunter and the Buffaloes will have to turn the tide around in order to deliver wins and satisfy the Buffs nation.

