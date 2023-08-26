CFP National Championship predictions: Georgia, Alabama among contenders 

With the college football season ready to kick off, the CFP National Championship predictions are here. Today, we will take a look at the four teams that could be in the four-team playoff bracket and discuss what makes them contenders this year.

CFP National Championship predictions: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning back-to-back national champions and thus make it to the CFP National Championship predictions list. Despite losing a lot of talent in the 2023 NFL draft, the Bulldogs have an easy schedule and should dominate in the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

They have a new quarterback under center in Carson Beck and with the amount of talent on both sides of the ball, it is hard to argue against the Georgia Bulldogs three-peating.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide seems to be the biggest threat to stop Georgia in the Southeastern Conference. With legendary coach Nick Saban missing the College Football Playoff entirely last season, this year seems to be his year. With incredible talents like cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner, this defense will be worth watching.

The starting quarterback spot has not been officially announced, but chances are we will see Jalen Milroe in action. Saban loves to strike and will put pressure on the opposition's defense. That's exactly what makes this team a top contender for the CFP National Championship predictions list.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Between Ohio State and Michigan, only one Big Ten member will be making it. Ohio State has a small edge. Although they have quarterback junior Kyle McCord, their blazing guns Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will look to dominate.

Their defense is outstanding as well. JT Tuimoloau, Michael Hall, Ty Hamilton and Jack Sawyer will be in the front seven to apply pressure. This team should make the CFP National Championship predictions list with coach Ryan Day taking charge.

USC Trojans

The fourth option on this list was interesting as there are a lot of deserving teams. However, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley deserve the fourth spot. This team last year lost in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game and Williams had an injured ankle.

The defense has improved a lot since then, and this team will be looking to run through the Pac-12 in their final year before joining the Big Ten themselves. The USC Trojans will be expected as favorites to make it to the CFB National Championship predictions list.