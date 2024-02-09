CFP Selection Committee for 2024 announced: Michigan AD Warde Manuel becomes new chairperson among 6 new members 

The College Football Playoff Committee has the say in which teams make the College Football Playoffs. Their choices can be controversial, as seen during the 2023 season with the selection of one-loss Alabama over the undefeated Florida State.

The Committee is a select group of people who hold a large amount of power over the entire landscape of college football. They have recently accepted new members and announced a new chair of the committee.

So, who are these people who will be able to decide if a team makes the expanded 12-team playoff next season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Is Wink Martindale to Michigan a potential move as Sherrone Moore hunts for a defensive coordinator ahead of 2024 season?

Who is the new chair of the Selection Committee?

The new chair of the College Football Selection Committee is Warde Manuel. He's the athletic director of the Michigan Wolverines program and is taking over from Boo Corrigan, whose two-year term as the chair has expired.

Manuel has generally been reluctant to be in the public light, but his new role will require him to do so. He has had recent experience with that. He has become more visible after the recent developments in his Football program, including an undefeated national championship, an ongoing sign-stealing investigation and losing coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

However, to avoid any clash of interest, Manuel will not be allowed to be in the room when debates and decisions surrounding his Wolverines program are taking place.

So, Manuel's committee will have new members who are beginning their three-year term this season. Who are they?

Who are the new College Football Playoff Committee members?

The new committee members are

-Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun

-Former Missouri Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel

-Baylor Athletic Director Mach Rhodes

-Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams

-Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek

-Former Minnesota Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel.

They come from a range of conferences, with each athletic conference that's eligible for the College football playoffs being represented on the committee by at least one member.

Also Read: 12 MWC teams could become part of Pac-2 as Mountain West plays safe to avoid Pac-12 like collapse in latest wave of conference realignment