Is Wink Martindale to Michigan a potential move as Sherrone Moore hunts for a defensive coordinator ahead of 2024 season? 

The Michigan Wolverines are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. Following Jim Harbaugh's exit to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jesse Minter also left the Wolverines to join Harbaugh.

With Minter leaving Michigan, new head coach Sherrone Moore will need to hire a defensive coordinator, and according to 247 Sports, Matt Zenitz, an ex-Ravens and Giants DC Wink Martindale, is a candidate for the vacant job.

Martindale was the Giants' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons but parted ways after this season due to him reportedly clashing with head coach Brian Daboll.

Martindale hasn't coached in college since 2003 at Western Kentucky. Since then, he has spent 20 years in the NFL, but if Moore and Michigan can land him, it would be a big deal for the Wolverines.

However, one potential hurdle for Martindale to take the Wolverines DC job is the fact that he has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys DC opening.

Sherrone Moore looking to fill out staff soon

On The Pat McAfee Show last week, Sherrone Moore said he was hoping to round out his staff in the next week or so and had a few names for the DC position.

“We haven’t replaced the defensive coordinator yet. We got a few names and people in the boat to do that,” Moore said. "We’ve got a great staff. We have great people here on the staff that we’re trying to keep, we’re going to go try to retain. The staff is starting to shape out bit by bit every day. And I think by next week or so we’ll have that in place.”

Currently, Wink Martindale and Joe Cullen are the two names rumored to be the defensive coordinators for the Michigan Wolverines in 2024.

But, as of right now, nothing has been agreed to, so Moore is still on the hunt to replace Minter on his staff.

Michigan is set to kick off its 2024 season at home on August 31 against Fresno State, before hosting Texas the next week.

In 2024, the Wolverines will also face USC, Washington, Oregon and Ohio State, emphasizing their difficult road ahead.