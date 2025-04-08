Chad Johnson drops 4-word reaction to Travis Hunter's latest bold claim of playing in the NFL

Colorado Buffaloes standout and reigning Heisman winner Travis Hunter can wreak havoc on both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver. Despite his unprecedented talents, some believe he can't keep up playing both ways in the NFL as he did in college.

Ad

With the 2025 NFL draft scheduled for later this month, there are only days remaining for the college football prospects to turn pro. Hunter, who showed his skills at receiver during the Colorado Showcase, spoke about his playing position, saying if needed, he can play all of the snaps of any given football game.

"All of them—if they give me the chance and the opportunity to do it," Hunter said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reporter asked how will he able to manage to make time for offensive meetings, defensive meetings, wide receiver meetings, and defensive back meetings.

"Well, we’ve kind of got 24 hours in a day," Hunter added. "We probably sleep for about eight of those. So we’ve probably got sixteen more. All of them dedicated to football."

Travis Hunter's nonchalant reply seems to have appeased former NFL receiver Chad Johnson, who reacted with a four-word message:

Ad

"I love this mofo 🫡"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Hunter's Shohei Ohtani comments didn't go down well with Chad Johnson's podcast co-host Shannon Sharpe

Shohei Ohtani is the biggest name in all of baseball. Like Travis Hunter, he also plays on both sides of the game, as a hitter and a starting pitcher. Thereby, when asked about the level of difficulty in what he does compared to the three-time MVP, the Colorado standout gave a strong account of himself.

Ad

“Probably me, what I do in football, because it’s a lot on your body,” Hunter said. “Ohtani, he’s a great player, but you gotta do a lot in football.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, his comments didn't go down well with Chad Johnson's podcast co-host Shannon Sharpe, who gave Hunter a harsh reality check.

“Ain’t even close,” Sharpe said. “Hey Trav, until you can get in that batting cage, just the batting cage … just the machine. Tell them to turn that up to 90-95 miles per hour and let me see you hit it. Just the fastball, I ain’t talking about no slider, I ain’t talking about no curve. I ain’t talking about no sinker.

Ad

"The most difficult thing to do in this world is hit a baseball coming at you. Just the fastball. … As difficult as the game of football is, and I love you, you’re an exceptional talent. But it’s not even comparable.”

While Shohei Ohtani has proved himself on the biggest stage countless times, Travis Hunter still needs to live up to the billing of the professional league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place