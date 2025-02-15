Champ Bailey believes "elite defensive" linemen come to Georgia due to Kirby Smart's influence

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey believes Kirby Smart is largely the reason Georgia can attract so many elite defensive linemen.

Bailey knows a thing or two about seeing success as a Bulldog. He attended the university from 1996 to 1998 before being selected seventh overall in the 1999 NFL draft.

Bailey's former teammate, Kirby Smart, now serves as Georgia's head coach. The program has thrived under Smart, who has helped the team put up records for most draft picks in one year (15) and lead the nation in most drafted players overall since 2020 (49).

With that being said, given how close the NFL franchise is to the Georgia Bulldogs program, the Atlanta Falcons have never used a first or second-round draft pick on a former Bulldog.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won the Super Bowl, possess a roster in which they feature six players from the program. Bailey called the situation, "unfortunate."

"You know, it’s unfortunate the hometown Falcons hadn’t got on board with this,” Bailey said on an episode of This is Football with ESPN’s Kevin Clark.

“But, you know, it’s one of those things, man. We always have a lot of talent. And if you could see lately, I think Kirby’s experience in the league and what he values as far as the interior of a defense and offense, that’s really what it boils down to, man."

The aforementioned Eagles defensive unit features former Georgia first-round picks such as Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith, as well as fellow Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean, cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Lewis Cine.

All of these men were once part of Georgia's record-setting defense, which held opposing teams to an average of 10.2 points per game in 2021 en route to a national title.

With a reputation for producing some of the best defensive linemen in the sport and preparing them for the next level, Bailey believes Kirby will always attract the most elite defensive line prospects to the program.

“You’re always going to have the most elite defensive lineman come to Georgia just because of who Kirby is,” Bailey said.

Atlanta Falcons could take an early chance on Bulldogs in 2025 NFL Draft

Should Atlanta look to finally invest in some defensive talent from Georgia this offseason, they'll have the opportunity to do so. The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. 17 Bulldogs have declared for the draft, and 14 are set to participate in the combine.

The NFL combine will take place from February 27 to March 2 before the NFL draft, which will span from April 24 to April 26.

The Falcons finished their 2024 campaign with an 8-9 record and ranked 23rd in the league in terms of points allowed defensively. To turn that around, they'll have a lot of work to do this offseason to bolster their defensive unit. Perhaps snagging up a few Bulldogs would do the trick come April.

