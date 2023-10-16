Chandler Morris injury update: What happened to TCU Horned Frogs QB?

Chandler Morris was noticeably absent from the TCU Horned Frogs 44-11 victory over the BYU Cougars in Week 7. The Horned Frogs starting quarterback has a sprained MCL in his left knee and is set to miss multiple games, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Last week, Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes described the injury as a “week-to-week” issue.

"It is the same injury that Morris suffered in the 2022 season opener when he was out for about a month. By the time he was healthy enough to play again, Max Duggan already had re-established himself as the TCU starter and went on to become the Heisman Trophy runner-up after an undefeated regular season when the Frogs made it to the national championship game," the Associated Press report said.

Chandler Morris has had the best season of his career thus far as he has received the most playing time in his four-year career. Despite this, the Horned Frogs have struggled to repeat their success from last season.

After starting 12-0 last season and finishing with a 13-2 record, reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU is just 4-3 through seven games this season. While they rank 38th out of 133 teams in scoring offense and 36th in scoring defense, the Horned Frogs have struggled in close games.

How has Chandler Morris performed in his college career?

Chandler Morris joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He hardly saw the field as a true freshman, completing three of his five pass attempts for 39 yards while adding 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Following the season, the 22-year-old joined the TCU Horned Frogs via the transfer portal. He threw for 717 yards and three touchdowns in limited playing time in 2021. Morris completed 65.8% of his passes while adding 83 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.

He won the starting job entering the 2022 season. However, his season was cut short due to injury. Morris threw for 145 yards and one touchdown while completing 18 of his 27 passes. He added 24 rushing yards on six carries.

In six games this season, he has thrown for 1513 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Morris has completed 65.8% of his passes while adding 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.