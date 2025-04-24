  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “Change that suit”: CFB fans react to Miami star Cam Ward’s classic white outfit for the NFL draft

“Change that suit”: CFB fans react to Miami star Cam Ward’s classic white outfit for the NFL draft

By Garima
Modified Apr 24, 2025 19:39 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL draft is near, and all signs point to quarterback Cam Ward being the first name off the board. He has been widely projected to be the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

Ward has been the rumored top pick for weeks – and the team has made it no secret they’re searching for a “generational talent,” as president of football operations Chad Brinker put it.

Ahead of the big day, Ward showed he’s not only draft-ready but suit-ready too. The quarterback posted a few pictures of himself wearing a cream white-colored suit and gold jewellery on Instagram, alongside the caption:

“Draft Ready…#BeYourOwnBOSS”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans reacted to his look and the looming selection in the comment section.

“cam? change that suit gang,” a fan wrote.
“Clean son,” another fan said.
“Welcome #TitantNation 💪🏿💪🏿🥂,” one fan commented.
Comment section of Cam Ward&#039;s IG post
Comment section of Cam Ward's IG post

Other fans kept the reactions coming.

Ad
“Dammit I wish you coulda been a Raider.. But ball out in TN, my boy…,” a fan chimed in.
“Qb1, literally?” One fan noted.
“If you ain’t a titan then something is wrong,” a fan said.
Comment section of Cam Ward&#039;s IG post
Comment section of Cam Ward's IG post

With Tennessee confirming they will be making the No. 1 pick, and with the Will Levis experiment appearing to have run its course, the team’s need for a franchise quarterback is apparent. Ward fits the bill and it’s a matter of time before his name is officially called.

Ad

Jeff Fisher and Brian Callahan on the pressures of the No. 1 pick and Cam Ward

Former Titans and LA Rams coach Jeff Fisher talked to “TMZ Sports” about how tricky it can be picking first.

"You have to be careful about convincing yourself that you really, really like this player at that pick," Fisher said on Wednesday. "You've got to be careful about getting too much information and falling in love with somebody that's not the answer to your problems.
Ad
"My advice is if you like a QB at No. 1, take him. Just take him. Make sure that's the franchise pick and have a plan to develop him."

Current Titans coach Brian Callahan also spoke about the pressure that can come with drafting a quarterback like Cam Ward.

“You get a chance to work with a great player when you pick him at the top of the draft,” Callahan said on Tuesday. “If it so happens to be a quarterback, that doesn't change anything for me, how I go about my job, what I do on a day-to-day basis, what I believe about the development of the position. None of that changes. It's exciting.”

Cam Ward spent the last year with Miami. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 67.2% of his passes and also ran for 204 yards and four scores.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications