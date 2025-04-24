“Change that suit”: CFB fans react to Miami star Cam Ward’s classic white outfit for the NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft is near, and all signs point to quarterback Cam Ward being the first name off the board. He has been widely projected to be the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Ward has been the rumored top pick for weeks – and the team has made it no secret they’re searching for a “generational talent,” as president of football operations Chad Brinker put it.

Ahead of the big day, Ward showed he’s not only draft-ready but suit-ready too. The quarterback posted a few pictures of himself wearing a cream white-colored suit and gold jewellery on Instagram, alongside the caption:

“Draft Ready…#BeYourOwnBOSS”

Fans reacted to his look and the looming selection in the comment section.

“cam? change that suit gang,” a fan wrote.

“Clean son,” another fan said.

“Welcome #TitantNation 💪🏿💪🏿🥂,” one fan commented.

Other fans kept the reactions coming.

“Dammit I wish you coulda been a Raider.. But ball out in TN, my boy…,” a fan chimed in.

“Qb1, literally?” One fan noted.

“If you ain’t a titan then something is wrong,” a fan said.

With Tennessee confirming they will be making the No. 1 pick, and with the Will Levis experiment appearing to have run its course, the team’s need for a franchise quarterback is apparent. Ward fits the bill and it’s a matter of time before his name is officially called.

Jeff Fisher and Brian Callahan on the pressures of the No. 1 pick and Cam Ward

Former Titans and LA Rams coach Jeff Fisher talked to “TMZ Sports” about how tricky it can be picking first.

"You have to be careful about convincing yourself that you really, really like this player at that pick," Fisher said on Wednesday. "You've got to be careful about getting too much information and falling in love with somebody that's not the answer to your problems.

"My advice is if you like a QB at No. 1, take him. Just take him. Make sure that's the franchise pick and have a plan to develop him."

Current Titans coach Brian Callahan also spoke about the pressure that can come with drafting a quarterback like Cam Ward.

“You get a chance to work with a great player when you pick him at the top of the draft,” Callahan said on Tuesday. “If it so happens to be a quarterback, that doesn't change anything for me, how I go about my job, what I do on a day-to-day basis, what I believe about the development of the position. None of that changes. It's exciting.”

Cam Ward spent the last year with Miami. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 67.2% of his passes and also ran for 204 yards and four scores.

