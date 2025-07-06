Charles Jagusah UTV accident: Notre Dame star OL suffers major injury ahead of 2025 CFB season

Coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are preparing for an important season. After reaching the national championship and losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Fighting Irish are looking to continue their momentum by making another deep run in the college football playoff.

Ad

Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah is someone who was expected to step into a starting role on the team's offensive line this season. Despite playing limited minutes in his first two seasons with the team, Jagusah was expected to step up in his third season with the Fighting Irish. However, after an unfortunate report on Sunday, it might no longer be possible for him to start.

Pete Sampson, a Notre Dame beat reporter for The Athletic, reported on Sunday that Charles Jagusah was injured in a UTV accident on Saturday in Wyoming. He was forced to undergo surgery to repair a fracture in his left humerus.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Per Notre Dame, offensive lineman Charles Jagusah was injured in a UTV accident in Wyoming on July 5th. He has undergone surgery to repair a fracture of his left humerus. Initial prognosis favorable, he will return to campus early this week for further evaluation."

Pete Sampson @PeteSampson_ LINK Per Notre Dame, offensive lineman Charles Jagusah was injured in a UTV accident in Wyoming on July 5th. He has undergone surgery to repair a fracture of his left humerus. Initial prognosis favorable, he will return to campus early this week for further evaluation.

Ad

Although the prognosis for the injury is favorable, it is unclear how long Jagusah will be out for the Fighting Irish. If his only injury is a fractured left humerus, it is possible that he could be available for the start of the season. However, fans are unlikely to get more news until Notre Dame evaluates him early next week.

Charles Jagusah was expected to help Notre Dame after losing lots of offensive line depth to the transfer portal

One of the biggest problems Marcus Freeman's squad faced this offseason was the loss of offensive line depth. Several players on the interior were lost to the portal, including Sam Pendleton, Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan. Now with Jagusah possibly unavailable for the start of the regular season, the Fighting Irish could have difficulty against their early opponents.

Ad

If the Fighting Irish do not have a relatively healthy roster to start the season, they could have trouble. They have a difficult schedule to start the year, playing against some competitive Power Four opponents such as Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Marcus Freeman's squad will start its season on the road against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, August 31. They then have two weeks off before their second game against Texas A&M on September 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.