"Cheap hire": DeShaun Foster's UCLA HC job replacing Chip Kelly draws wild reaction from Bruins fans

UCLA Bruins fans are not happy with the school's hire of DeShaun Foster as their new head coach.

Chip Kelly resigned as the Bruins head coach to take the vacant offensive coordinator job with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After Kelly's resignation, the Bruins moved quickly to hire former player and RB coach Foster.

"This is a dream come true," Foster said in a statement. "I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I'm excited to hit the ground running."

Although Foster is well-liked by UCLA fans as a player, fans are not happy with him being named their new head coach due to his lack of experience.

"Cheap hire."

"Doesn’t matter who coaches the Bruins this year..they are going 4-8 this year."

"So a guy that’s never been a coordinator is a slam dunk over 11 sitting coaches? Pretty lazy hire but then again I guess he gets UCLA and the players wanted him. Because that always works out."

"Would've picked Tony White (more coordinator experience) but I'll show up in the stands and back him up. Who'll be the OC & DC? Rees out of Cleveland? Bring Neuheisel out of the studio as a mentor/ veteran OC? Does Malloe stay as DC or do we pull Horton from BAL?"

Several UCLA fans are angry with the hire, as Bruins fans wanted a more experienced coach. But, as some fans say, Foster truly loves the program and won't be using UCLA as a stepping stone for another job.

DeShaun Foster was UCLA's top target

DeShaun Foster had been UCLA's running backs coach but did accept the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders just a few weeks ago.

Although Foster had left UCLA, athletic director Martin Jarmond says the former UCLA player was the top target.

"While undergoing a comprehensive search for our new head coach, DeShaun resonated from the start and throughout the whole process," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement.

"We are looking for a coach with integrity, energy and passion; someone who is a great teacher, who develops young men, is a great recruiter and fully embraces the NIL landscape to help our student-athletes. DeShaun checks all of those boxes and then some. He is a leader of men and a true Bruin. I am excited to partner with him as we usher UCLA Football into an exciting new era."

Before working as UCLA as their running backs coach, Foster spent one season holding the same role with Texas Tech.