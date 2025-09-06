  • home icon
  "Cheating cyclones" "What a dime": CFB fans divided over Iowa St. QB Rocco Becht's insane throw against Iowa in Week 2 rivalry matchup

"Cheating cyclones" "What a dime": CFB fans divided over Iowa St. QB Rocco Becht's insane throw against Iowa in Week 2 rivalry matchup

By Garima
Modified Sep 06, 2025 19:17 GMT
NCAA Football: Iowa at Iowa State - Source: Imagn

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht made a great throw during the first quarter of the Week 2 rivalry game against Iowa on Saturday. With over four minutes left in the first quarter, Becht made a perfect pass to wide receiver Brett Eskildsen on 1st & 10. At that point, Becht was 3-of-4 for just 17 yards, but the throw set his rhythm for the rest of the game.

Fans reacted to the play on X, with many in awe of it.

“Perfect pass 🔥🔥,” one fan said.
“What a dime,” a fan commented.

More such comments followed.

“Nice one,” another fan wrote.
“That was 🔥,” a fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans questioned the officiating surrounding the game.

“Cheating Cyclones,” a fan wrote.
“Rigged lmaooo,” one fan commented.

Rocco Becht put together a good first half, making a touchdown. That score came late in the second quarter, when Becht found tight end Ben Brahmer in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, giving Iowa State a 13-3 lead.

How is Rocco Becht’s Iowa State doing after halftime?

Iowa clawed back just before halftime with a long 85-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Mark Gronowski, trimming the Cyclones' lead to 13-10.

To start out the second half, Iowa forced a three-and-out from the Cyclones. The Hawkeyes then put together another good drive, ending with a 36-yard field goal from Drew Stevens to tie the game at 13-13.

Iowa State tried to answer back with a long 12-play, 53-yard drive, but it came up empty. On a third-and-5, Rocco Becht delivered a great pass to Dominic Overby, but Overby couldn’t make the catch, and the Cyclones had to punt.

Iowa responded with another time-consuming drive, seven plays taking over five minutes off the clock, but they also ended punting.

With the fourth quarter in its last stages, the game remains tied at 13-13.

Garima

