"Cheating cyclones" "What a dime": CFB fans divided over Iowa St. QB Rocco Becht's insane throw against Iowa in Week 2 rivalry matchup

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht made a great throw during the first quarter of the Week 2 rivalry game against Iowa on Saturday. With over four minutes left in the first quarter, Becht made a perfect pass to wide receiver Brett Eskildsen on 1st &amp; 10. At that point, Becht was 3-of-4 for just 17 yards, but the throw set his rhythm for the rest of the game.Fans reacted to the play on X, with many in awe of it."Perfect pass 🔥🔥," one fan said."What a dime," a fan commented.More such comments followed."Nice one," another fan wrote."That was 🔥," a fan said.Meanwhile, some fans questioned the officiating surrounding the game."Cheating Cyclones," a fan wrote."Rigged lmaooo," one fan commented.Rocco Becht put together a good first half, making a touchdown. That score came late in the second quarter, when Becht found tight end Ben Brahmer in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, giving Iowa State a 13-3 lead.How is Rocco Becht's Iowa State doing after halftime?Iowa clawed back just before halftime with a long 85-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Mark Gronowski, trimming the Cyclones' lead to 13-10.To start out the second half, Iowa forced a three-and-out from the Cyclones. The Hawkeyes then put together another good drive, ending with a 36-yard field goal from Drew Stevens to tie the game at 13-13.Iowa State tried to answer back with a long 12-play, 53-yard drive, but it came up empty. On a third-and-5, Rocco Becht delivered a great pass to Dominic Overby, but Overby couldn't make the catch, and the Cyclones had to punt.Iowa responded with another time-consuming drive, seven plays taking over five minutes off the clock, but they also ended punting.With the fourth quarter in its last stages, the game remains tied at 13-13.