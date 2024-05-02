"Check the GOAT out": Colorado HC Deion Sanders urges fans to watch $170M worth Lil Wayne's Spring Game after-party

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes hosted the annual Spring Games last weekend to showcase their readiness for the 2024 season. It also included an after party, which saw rapper Lil Wayne perform live for the fans in Boulder. For those who missed the electric concert, Coach Prime has a proposition.

Wayne is putting the entire concert on his website for fans to watch and relive the atmosphere. Sanders took to X to amplify the message and asked the fans to check it out. He also termed the rapper as ‘the GOAT’.

Here's what Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders urged the fans through his social media post.

“Check the GOAT out!” he wrote in the tweet.

Apart from Lil Wayne, who has a net worth of $170 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), the likes of Ryan Garcia and YG also attended the ‘Black & Gold’ weekend in Boulder.

Before Wayne took over the stage for his concert, the Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders performed his latest single ‘Perfect Timing’ for the crowd. He was followed by Garcia and YG, who also entertained the crowd and gave them a weekend to remember. Now the fans can relive the entire experience again by going to Lil Wayne’s website. It is Coach Prime recommended.

Deion Sanders confident ahead of the 2024 college football season

Deion Sanders opened up about the preparations he and his team have made after a disastrous debut season in Boulder. In a recent appearance on the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast, the Buffaloes head coach sounded confident about his team’s prospects despite their move to a much more difficult Big 12 conference. He highlighted the hiring of NFL professionals as part of the major revamp in Colorado.

“In college ball, we get 10 hired positions plus the coach it's 11. Seven of the ten come from the NFL, we've got NFL experience. Inside this building we've got 179 years of NFL experience," he said on the matter.

The Buffaloes had a promising start to the 2023 season with three straight wins in the first three games. But the team then hit a slump, going 1-8 in the next nine games to finish 4-8 and missed out on the Bowl game appearance. Deion Sanders has promised the 99-year-old Colorado superfan Peggy that he will get her to a Bowl game this time. It remains to be seen if he can actually fulfill that promise.