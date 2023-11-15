Chip Kelly contract buyout: How much does UCLA owe if he's fired?

Chip Kelly might be the UCLA Bruins coach for much longer. As the college football regular season comes to a close, more and more coaches are starting to get shown the door by the schools they work for.

Since Tuesday, the rumor mill started to turn with whispers that the Bruins head coach, Chip Kelly, might not remain in his job after the defeat to Arizona State in Week 11. His job is on the line with the coach needing his team to bounce back over the weekend against the USC Trojans.

According to a report by Tracy Pierson of 247 Sports, this would be the reasons for Kelly's dismissal:

"From what I've learned, a significant factor to dimiss Kelly was the perceived lack of a viable path forward as UCLA heads into the Big Ten in 2024. Kelly has little support from donors, especially in terms of NIL donations, which has now become the life blood of any college football program and its recruiting.

"In fact, from what I know, many UCLA donors have chosen not to donate to UCLA's football NIL fund as long as Kelly is the UCLA head coach."

How much is Chip Kelly's contract buyout?

The one point that might stop UCLA authorities from firing Kelly is his $9 million buyout contract clause. This number was reported by Bench Bolch of the LA Times. While not as outrageous as the $70 million that Texas A&M will have to pay Jimbo Fisher, it is still a considerable sum of money for any school.

What's Chip Kelly's record with the UCLA Bruins?

Chip Kelly is .500 with the Bruins since 2018, having exactly 33 wins and 33 defeats. He has never had a double-digit winning season with UCLA, which might begin to explain why donors don't have faith in him.

Kelly was brought into UCLA to replicate his level of success with the Oregon Ducks, which included four double-digit winning seasons, three conference titles, and two bowl wins.

So far, he hasn't been able to carry the Bruins to the Pac-12 championship game and has only been to two bowl games. One of those was canceled due to Covid-19 and the other was the loss to Pitt in the 2022 Sun Bowl.

At times, the Bruins have been ranked this year but inconsistency has made them drop from the AP Poll.