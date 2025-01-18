Chip Kelly lists 4 ideal candidates for CFB commissioner headlined by Hall of Famer Nick Saban

College football is becoming a more national sport, and as a result, a CFB commissioner would be valuable. Although rivalries and regional games are still important, more fans and media members are focused on the sport nationally. As a result, some members have started to talk about the idea of college football hiring a CFP commissioner.

Having a CFB commissioner would mean that all of the conference commissioners have someone they can bring their problems to. Then the CFB commissioner can make decisions for the sport as a whole without the bias of trying to help any individual conference.

On Saturday, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly talked about how important it is for college football to hire a commissioner as fast as possible. He named four possible candidates, including college football Hall of Famer Nick Saban. College football insider Brett McMurphy reported on X:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ohio State OC Chip Kelly said college football needs a commissioner immediately. His top candidates: former coaches Nick Saban, David Shaw & Chris Petersen & former Ohio State AD Gene Smith."

Expand Tweet

All four candidates are highly respected in the college football world and are no longer affiliated with any college team or conference. As a result, they could be unbiased if they were hired as the college football commissioner.

What are the benefits of hiring a CFB commissioner?

In the current state of college football, every conference has a commissioner, and the conferences are overseen by the NCAA. However, the conference commissioners have the power to do what they want with their conferences. The NCAA oversees the playoffs and helps set inter-conference games, but conference commissioners have a lot of power.

Hiring a CFB commissioner would allow the conferences to work better together. Having one person in a position of power means they can look at the problems each conference is facing and help them find a solution that helps everyone.

However, that does not mean that a college football commissioner would have unlimited power. His decisions would need to be approved by the conference commissioners.

The conference commissioners would serve a similar role to team owners in professional sports like the NFL. The commissioner can make decisions, but they need to be approved by the owners.

Conferences have started to change significantly and absorb each other. As a result, having a commissioner focused on the overall health of the sport would be valuable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback