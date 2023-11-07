Chop Robinson injury: James Franklin provides latest update on Penn State DE ahead of Week 11 clash

On Week 10, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced the Maryland Terrapins without their defensive end Chop Robinson.

Robinson got an apparent head injury in the second quarter of the clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes and he was treated on the field for several minutes and did not return to the game.

He missed the win against the Indiana Hoosiers, but he traveled, warmed up and even dressed for the clash against the Maryland Terrapins, although he did not play.

After the game against Maryland, James Franklin, the Penn State coach, addressed why Robinson traveled with the team even though he did not play.

“I thought being able to travel him was big, not only from a rehab standpoint, beginning with our trainers and doctors, but also from a morale standpoint,” Franklin said via 247 Sports.

“That was something we talked about in the locker room, not just finding a way to get a win and playing well but also playing for Chop with his inability to play last week,” he added.

Chop Robinson injury update

As the season enters a crucial stage, injuries make a difference to the team's prospects and Robinson is undoubtedly an important cog in the Penn State machine.

During his Monday news conference, Franklin gave an update on Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover for the clash against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.

“We're hopeful that we have both of those guys back,” Franklin said.

“I think it's very telling, right?” Franklin added. “We talk about our depth, that we have two of our better defensive ends out of that game in Chop and Amin, and then specifically Chop, maybe our most explosive defensive player, having him out of that game and still being able to play the way we play. The opportunity, the possibility to have both of those guys back this week will be significant.”

This season, Robinson has one forced fumble, nine total tackles, one pass breakup, three sacks and five tackles for loss in just seven games and is one of the most impactful players for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State injury room

DE Amin Vanover suffered a leg injury during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes and missed the games against the Hoosiers and the Terrapins.

The coach will hope to cause an upset against the dominant Michigan Wolverines in the Week 11 clash, but he will need some of his stars back from injury.