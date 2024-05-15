Chris Petersen’s record at Boise State: Exploring former HC’s achievements with the Broncos

Chris Petersen hasn't coached a college football game since 2019, but he will most be remembered for his tenure with Boise State.

Petersen was the Broncos offensive coordinator from 2001 until 2005 and then took over as the head coach in 2006. He was the coach of the Broncos until 2013.

During his Boise State tenure, the Broncos went 13-0 in his first season, with the team winning the Fiesta Bowl. He finished his time at the Broncos with a record of 92-12 but resigned after the 2013 season.

It was a great career for Petersen at Boise State before he took a job at Washington. However, he will most be known for the amazing run he had as the Broncos' head coach.

Chris Petersen says he's embarrassed with his decision to leave Boise State

Although Chris Petersen was having a ton of success at Boise State, he shockingly resigned to take a job at Washington.

During his time with Boise State, Petersen said he grew “cynical” and became “short with people,” including the press. Instead of trying to fix those problems, he left Boise State to take the coaching job with the Huskies, which he says he's embarrassed by.

“I am embarrassed to sit here and tell you today that was my thought process, that I was thinking that I’m going to take my old problems, throw them away and get a new set of problems at Washington, and that was going to solve my problems,” Petersen said toThe BluePrint With Dr. Erik Korem, via SI.

Petersen claims he never allowed himself to deal with the problems that hindered his performance at Washington as well.

“I go to Washington, and it’s numbing and it’s blurry for almost two years, but you’re in the fight so hard, and it’s a new set of problems,” he said. “Then again, I get to the end of year five, and I’m starting to have those same feelings because I never really got healthy enough. I didn’t have a great game plan for my life, on how I wanted my life to be. I didn’t have great self-talk, I didn’t have great recovery skills … all these things I’ve learned since.”

Petersen went 55-26 as the head coach of the Huskies, and in his final game as a coach, Washington beat his former school Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.