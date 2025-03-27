“Classic pro day kinda throw”: CFB Insider hails Bryce Underwood while pointing out Michigan’s Achilles heel

College football analyst J.D. PicKell believes Michigan Wolverines fans should be excited about having Bryce Underwood for the 2025 season. The freshman quarterback signed with the program last year after flipping from the LSU Tigers. He is in spring practice and aims to start in his first year with the Wolverines.

On Wednesday, PicKell tweeted a video on X (formerly Twitter) analyzing a clip that showcased Underwood's arm strength on a deep pass.

"This clip here we're going to show you is not from spring practice, but it's still a propaganda during the springtime that we are here for," PicKell said. "This is a classic pro day kinda throw here for my guy Bryce Underwood."

In the clip, the quarterback is shirtless, without anyone guarding him. However, the college football insider pointed out that Underwood's ability to throw deep passes should excite fans about the Michigan offense for the upcoming season.

"For everyone telling you to not to get fired up about Bryce Underwood dropping it downfield with no pads in the indoor with nobody there, tell them to shut up," PicKell said, "because Michigan last season, bro, longest past completion, go ahead and guess what it was.

"Thirty-six yards, my guy. Thirty-six yards was the longest completion that the Michigan football team had last year."

PicKell referred to quarterback Davis Warren's 36-yard pass to tight end Colston Loveland in the Wolverines' game against the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 2. The possession led to a field goal in a 38-17 loss, their fourth loss of the season.

J.D. PicKell expects Bryce Underwood will start in freshman year with the Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines' offense struggled with Davis Warren as the starting quarterback. He led the team to an 8-5 record, completing 134 passes for 1,199 yards and seven touchdowns. Michigan fans are hopeful that Bryce Underwood can help the team compete for a better season in his rookie year.

On Tuesday, PicKell shared another video discussing the freshman's progression in practice.

"My expectation is, just by reading the tea leaves here and seeing how this whole thing is shaping up, I think he will be your guy for Game 1," PicKell said (Timestamp: 1:24). "If it's not Game 1, I think it'll be before the end of September."

The Wolverines will kick off the season against the New Mexico Lobos on Aug. 30.

