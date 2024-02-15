"Clearly number two": Analyst discloses 2024 NFL draft prediction for elite SEC QB after projected no. 1 pick Caleb Williams 

The NFL draft is approaching, and there is endless chatter around the probables for the number one pick.

Throughout the majority of the 2023 college football season, it had been widely predicted that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams would be the number one pick. However, in recent days, there have been analysts making a case for some of the other quarterbacks, such as LSU Tigers' Jayden Daniels.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick appeared on Get Up this morning to offer his opinion on Daniels:

“Jayden Daniels is for me clearly number two..I think we're going to be impressed with Jayden Daniels as we go through the draft process”

Riddick believes that Daniels is the second-best quarterback available in the draft. The comments surrounding Daniels are expected. He had a strong 2023 season, throwing for 3,800 yards and scoring 40 touchdowns. Daniels was able to help turn the LSU Tigers into a competitive side, for which he was rewarded with the Heisman Trophy.

Where could Jayden Daniels end up?

The Chicago Bears are in current possession of the number one pick, and they may decide to pick a quarterback to replace Justin Fields, who has struggled during his time in the Windy City. If they do draft a quarterback, we can assume that Williams will make the cut.

The next two teams, the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots may also be in the hunt for a new quarterback.

Jayden Daniels might just be drafted as the number two pick for the Commanders. The addition of Daniels will benefit the Commanders, who have been without a strong starting quarterback for a while now.

If he lives up to the hype, Jayden Daniels could become a key part of the Commander's offense for years to come.