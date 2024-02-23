Caleb Williams NFL Draft: Analyst likens former USC QB to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in one key area

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams had been one of the main attractions in college football for a couple of years. The 22-year-old began his collegiate career in 2021 with the Oklahoma Sooners. However, Williams rose to fame after transferring to USC ahead of the 2022 season, where he spent two seasons as the starting quarterback and won the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Caleb Williams decided to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. He is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes he possesses a lot of similarities in his game to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

During a pre-scouting combine call with the press, Jeremiah discussed how Mahomes and Williams have a similar playstyle. He said that both quarterbacks possess a kind of creative flair that becomes evident in their passes on the field.

"You don't want to compare somebody to the best player on the planet, but just in terms of how Williams kind of plays, with the creativity and a little flair and all the different throws he can make in terms of driving the ball, layering the ball, extending plays, all those things, there are similarities."

Despite being one of the top-rated quarterbacks during college, Caleb Williams was unsuccessful in securing a national championship with the Trojans. Last season, he led USC to an 8-5 overall while recording 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see how he performs professionally once drafted into the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes did not enjoy the same kind of success as Caleb Williams in college

Patrick Mahomes has gone on to change the fortunes of the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls, the most recent being the Super Bowl 58 earlier this month. But when you compare his NFL heroics to his collegiate career, Mahomes was an average quarterback who did not garner much attention during college.

Mahomes committed to play for Texas Tech in 2014 as a backup to David Webb. He was named QB1 during his sophomore season and recorded 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns during his three-season stint with the Red Raiders.

The Chiefs selected him as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. And the rest that followed is history.

