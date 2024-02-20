The NFL offseason is officially here, and it is off to a hot start. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have been a topic of discussion throughout the entirety of the 2023 NFL season.

The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, for the second consecutive year, in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is believed league-wide that that Chicago will use the draft pick to replace their quarterback with the 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams.

Justin Fields might not be a fan of this, and his latest Instagram activity sends a message. The Bears quarterback unfollowed the franchise from his account. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team posted this on X/Twitter and the fans were quick to jump to conclusions and speculate Fields' future.

One fan believes that this is the tipping point and Fields will not be returning to Chicago next season.

"He is for sure gone now. There is no coming back once a player unfollows a team on Instagram," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from NFL fans.

